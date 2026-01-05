Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after six defeats in his eight games in charge

Celtic have sacked Wilfried Nancy after eight games – and six defeats – in charge.

Head of football operations Paul Tisdale has also left his position in the wake of Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Rangers.

The club announced they had “decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy with immediate effect”.

A statement added: “The club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Wilfried’s assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes.

“The club can also confirm that Paul Tisdale has left his position as head of football operations. We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role.”