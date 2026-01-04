Ruben Amorim insists he is Man Utd’s manager not just their head coach

Ruben Amorim stressed he is Manchester United’s manager rather than just the coach during an eye-catching press conference that saw him raise doubts over his future before telling the scouting department and sporting director “to do their job”.

Matheus Cunha cancelled out Brenden Aaronson’s strike in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at rivals Leeds at Elland Road, where there was post-match drama as the Portuguese expressed frustration with the club’s set-up.

Amorim had alluded to frustration behind the scenes in the build-up to the match as the United boss refused to clarify his recent comments about the club’s transfer plans.

Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha (centre) grabs the equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA).

The 40-year-old had looked downbeat when he sidestepped those questions but was more forthcoming when asked on Sunday if he still felt he had confidence from the board.

“Guys, to start with that – and I noticed that you receive selective information about everything – I came here to be the manager of the Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United,” Amorim said. “And that is clear.

“I know that my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, it’s not (Antonio) Conte, it’s not (Jose) Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United.

“And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change, so that was my point.

“I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

Amorim’s remarks towards the end of the press conference raised eyebrows, especially when repeatedly raising the prospect of leaving when his contract expires in 2027.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim celebrates his side’s equaliser against Leeds at Elland Road (Danny Lawson/PA).

The Portuguese has experienced more lows than highs since succeeding Erik ten Hag in November 2024, when he was announced as head coach rather than manager.

“I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach,” Amorim said.

“I was really clear on that and that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach.

“If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club.”

Amorim’s comments came at the end of a week when reports emerged that figures behind the scenes had questioned his tactical approach, including head of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

It was also said that his dialogue with director of football Jason Wilcox had become more fraught of late.

“In every department – the scouting department, the sporting director – needs to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.”