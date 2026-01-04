Freezing conditions across UK cause host of matches to be postponed

Sheffield United’s Championship meeting with Oxford and Portsmouth’s clash with Ipswich are among a host of Sunday’s matches postponed due to frozen pitches.

The Blades said the match referee called off their fixture after a pitch inspection at Bramall Lane due to concerns over player safety.

Pompey’s Fratton Park was also deemed unplayable after an 11am inspection.

The freezing conditions across the country means 13 EFL matches have been called off.

In League One, Doncaster’s home match against Luton and Rotherham’s clash with Mansfield are off.

In League Two, the matches at Barnet, Barrow, Bromley, Colchester, Harrogate, Newport, Notts County, Salford and Walsall have also been postponed.