Enzo Fernandez grabs last-gasp equaliser as Chelsea deal title blow to Man City

Enzo Fernandez grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as managerless Chelsea snatched a 1-1 draw at title-chasing Manchester City.

The Blues shrugged off several days of turmoil following the sudden departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day to deal a blow to City’s hopes of catching Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Tijjani Reijnders had put the home side on course for what seemed a hard-fought win at the Etihad Stadium with a goal in the closing stages of the first half, but Fernandez had the final say.

It was a triumph for Chelsea’s Under-21 coach Calum McFarlane, who was suddenly thrust into the limelight and handed the tough task of facing the vastly-decorated Pep Guardiola.

With the appointment of Liam Rosenior as Maresca’s replacement expected imminently, he is now likely to return to his day job, but will do so with a spring in his step.

The result leaves City six points behind the Gunners at the summit.

McFarlane, already without Moises Caicedo through suspension, found his assignment got tougher as defender Marc Cucurella and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez were ruled out because of injury.

City were the dominant side but struggled to break through Chelsea’s stubborn rearguard in a tight opening and it was the visitors who had the first opportunity when Estevao had a shot blocked.

That prompted City to lift the tempo and Phil Foden showed nice footwork in the area before dragging an effort wide.

The pace quickened further as half-time approached and Bernardo Silva curled over before Erling Haaland had a deflected shot palmed away by Filip Jorgensen.

Rodri, making his first start since October, grew in influence and he won the ball to feed Haaland for another chance but the Norwegian was denied by a post.

The opener came three minutes before the interval as Rayan Cherki’s intended pass for Haaland was cut out and rebounded into the path of Reijnders.

The Dutchman seized the opportunity and drifted round Benoit Badiashile before smashing the ball past Jorgensen.

Chelsea went close to levelling after the break but Pedro Neto spurned the chance after good work by Fernandez and Cole Palmer.

City suffered a blow as Josko Gvardiol limped off injured, although there was a touch of good sportsmanship as Chelsea captain Reece James helped the Croatian off the field.

Haaland ran at the Chelsea defence before having a shot blocked by Badiashile and former City striker Liam Delap forced a save from Gianluigi Donnarumma at the other end.

Delap let his frustration show when he pushed Abdukodir Khusanov into the advertising hoardings after another run came to nothing and players from both sides became involved in heated exchanges.

Chelsea began to show more urgency as time ran out and they were rewarded when Malo Gusto drove the ball into the box in stoppage time and Fernandez pounced despite initially being denied by Donnarumma.