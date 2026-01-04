Daniel Farke ‘disappointment’ after Leeds draw with Man Utd

Leeds boss Daniel Farke expressed “slight disappointment” after his side’s 1-1 draw against fierce Roses rivals Manchester United at Elland Road.

Brenden Aaronson fired Leeds ahead in the second-half of a full-blooded derby clash low on quality before the visitors equalised three minutes later through Matheus Cunha.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half header struck a post as Leeds were denied a first league win over the visitors in over 23 years.

Farke said: “First of all I have to say I’m proud of the lads because it was of course tricky circumstances for us. We had to go over the line two and a half days ago to get a hard-earned clean sheet (at Liverpool).

“And then without several key players for today to face a side of the calibre of Man Utd and by the way, everybody tells you how big this game is – the most important game in the recent history of Leeds United.

“So for that I’m very proud of the mentality of my players to show resilience again.

“We showed another very competitive and really good performance. I think football-wise was probably not our best day.

“But nevertheless we found a way to be competitive again and for that there is even a slight disappointment that we didn’t take all three points, if I’m really honest.”

Leeds pressed for the winner in the closing stages, with substitute Joel Piroe threatening as Farke’s side, who extended their unbeaten run to seven games to climb eight points clear of the relegation zone, chased their first league win against their arch-rivals since September 2002.

“Perhaps this says also a lot – if you are seven games unbeaten on Premier League level as a newly-promoted side and are even disappointed with just a draw against Man United, (with) many key players missing.

“But I can’t help myself. This feeling is there. I think it was definitely possible to win this game.”

Ruben Amorim’s side, without a long list of key players themselves, turned in a much-improved display after being booed off in their previous match, a 1-1 home draw against lowly Wolves.

Amorim, whose side missed the chance to climb briefly into the top four, was satisfied with a point – just his side’s sixth from their last five league matches.

The Portuguese said: “I think we did well. We improved a lot of things that compared to the last game.

“We controlled quite well the aggressivity of the offensive from Leeds. We controlled well one against one. It was a really good environment and they did well.”

Leny Yoro’s first-half header forced Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri into a superb reflex save and Benjamin Sesko fired wide from six yards after Cunha had run on to substitute Joshua Zirkzee’s through-ball to equalise.

Amorim added: “We controlled more the possession, the connection, the position of the players. I think they were in the better positions to play, and that can show in the way we played.

“We had more chances than the opponent to score, but we need to not to think about the next one.”