Anthony Joshua crash: Driver charged following deaths of boxer’s friends

The driver of the car in which two of Anthony Joshua’s friends were killed in Nigeria and left the British boxer injured has been charged over the crash, the Ogun State Police Command has confirmed.

Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele died after the vehicle they were travelling in along with Joshua struck a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos on Monday.

British heavyweight Joshua sustained injuries, but was released on Wednesday, having been deemed fit to recuperate from home, Lagos state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said.

On Friday, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, had been charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court, with the case adjourned January 20. No further details of the charges brought against Kayode were given.

“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the Anthony Joshua accident case, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode (male), aged 46, was charged to the Sagamu Magistrate Court today, 2nd January 2026 and the case has been adjourned to 20th January, 2026,” a statement on the force’s official X account read.

In addition to being long-term friends of Joshua, Ghami acted as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn – who has promoted 36-year-old Joshua since he turned professional, after he won gold at the London 2012 Olympics – posted a tribute to Ghami and Ayodele, highlighting the mens’ “energy and loyalty”.

Retired cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew, two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, British former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former world champion Wladimir Klitschko have also offered condolences.