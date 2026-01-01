Oliver Glasner says Crystal Palace in ‘survival mode’ as fatigue sets in

Oliver Glasner said Crystal Palace are in “survival mode” and cannot perform at their “top level” after his threadbare side drew 1-1 with Fulham in their 31st game of the season so far.

Palace were on course to secure their first victory in front of their own supporters in two months when Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring at Selhurst Park.

But Tom Cairney cancelled out Mateta’s header with an impressive 20-yard strike in the 80th minute. Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson then produced a fine one-handed save from Timothy Castagne in injury time to prevent Fulham from completing a comeback.

Palace, who have already played eight matches more than Fulham this season, are now without a win in their previous six games, and Glasner said: “It is always important to stay humble and respect every single point.

“With all the circumstances, we played well when the mind and legs were fresh, but in the end, it was a question of time when we conceded.

“We are a little bit in survival mode. We have to accept that. We have never played a team with less rest than than us. Even Fulham had one day more. We played on Sunday, they played on Saturday.

“We play Newcastle next (on Sunday), and we have two days to rest and they have four. And we can see the physical difference. I am not complaining, just talking about the reality. Right now, it is not possible to perform at our top level.”

Glasner is set to receive a boost with the imminent arrival of Brennan Johnson from Tottenham. The Wales international was not included in Spurs’ squad for their match against Brentford on New Year’s Day. The north London club accepted a £35million offer from Palace earlier this week.

But Glasner continued: “Please respect this because for me it is a respect not to talk about players who are under contract at a different club.

“I wouldn’t like that someone is talking about my player – even if he wasn’t in the squad for us – so it is a respect not to talk about a deal until it is finally done. I cannot confirm a deal but as soon as there is a deal done, then believe me, you will know about it.”

For Fulham boss Marco Silva, he was frustrated that Mateta scored when his side were temporarily reduced to 10 men after Jorge Cuenca was forced off the pitch by referee Tony Harrington following an apparent head injury.

“We should not have been playing with 10 men,” said Silva. “It doesn’t make any sense. It is a normal reaction to go down but Cuenca stood up so quick in that moment.

“The game should have been 11 against 11. If it is a concussion it could be dangerous and you can call on the medical staff but not every time.

“The referees, with the experience they have, should be able to manage the game in a different way. Today, there was completely without a reason for Cuenca to be out at that moment.”