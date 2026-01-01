New Year’s Day briefing: Guardiola reflects on 2025, Neville criticises Man Utd

Pep Guardiola reflected on one of his best years at Manchester City as Gary Neville criticised another underwhelming display from Manchester United.

Kylian Mbappe faces a spell on the sidelines, while former Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos said he was on the road to recovery after heart surgery.

Pep Guardiola: 2025 was one of my best years at Man City

City manager Guardiola celebrated Saturday’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Guardiola believes 2025 was one of his best years at Manchester City.

City failed to win a trophy last season after an underwhelming campaign, a rare occurrence under the Spaniard, but they are in a strong position approaching the mid-point of the current term.

Given the injury problems the club have had over the past 12 months – most notably to key midfielder Rodri – Guardiola feels it was an excellent showing.

“It was one of the best seasons we have had as a team, with the guys who were there, in all the seasons,” said Guardiola, whose side finished third in the Premier League and were beaten FA Cup finalists last season.

“In the perspective now, every time I reflect what we did last season, I’m more proud than ever of what we have done as a club.”

Gary Neville: Man Utd have ‘gone backwards’

Neville called Manchester United’s performance against Wolves as the “baddest of the bad” (Mike Egerton/PA)

Neville branded United’s performance in their 1-1 draw with winless Wolves “the baddest of the bad”.

United would have gone fourth in the Premier League with victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, but Wolves – who kicked off with only two points from 18 games – ended a run of 11 straight defeats.

Ruben Amorim’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Grimsby in August, yet Neville still felt United plumbed to new depths in a contest which would have been even worse for them but for two crucial saves from goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

“That was the baddest of the bad that,” the former United captain said on the Gary Neville podcast. “They weren’t just booed off at full-time. The fans waited in the stadium to continue to boo them. They’ve gone backwards.”

Kylian Mbappe set to miss Spanish Super Cup

Kylian Mbappe has scored 29 goals for Real Madrid this season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Real Madrid forward Mbappe is facing a spell on the sidelines with a sprained left knee.

The 27-year-old looks set to miss the Spanish Super Cup, which takes place in Saudi Arabia from January 7-11, with L’Equipe reporting he would be out of action for “at least three weeks”.

Mbappe is also likely to sit out LaLiga matches against Real Betis (January 4), Levante (January 17) and the Champions League clash with his former club Monaco (January 20).

“Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid medical services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee,” a club statement read. “His progress will be monitored.”

Brazil great Roberto Carlos ‘fine’ after heart surgery

Roberto Carlos was admitted to hospital in Brazil while on holiday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Brazil and Real Madrid full-back Roberto Carlos said he was on the road to recovery after heart surgery, according to reports in Spain.

AS reported the 52-year-old had been admitted to hospital in his home country while on holiday, having initially gone for a test on a blood clot in his leg.

AS said a full body MRI scan revealed his heart was not functioning properly and that he subsequently underwent surgery to fit a catheter.

Roberto Carlos is reported to have told AS he was “fine” following the surgery, but said he remained under close observation.

What’s on today?

Manchester City travel to Sunderland seeking to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal back to two points, while reigning champions Liverpool host Leeds.

In Thursday’s other top-flight matches, Crystal Palace play Fulham and Tottenham boss Thomas Frank returns to former club Brentford.

There is also a full set of fixtures in the English Football League.