Rodri and Jeremy Doku could return for Manchester City at Sunderland

Rodri and Jeremy Doku could feature as Manchester City head to Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

Key midfielder Rodri was an unused substitute in Saturday’s Premier League win over Nottingham Forest after recovering from his latest injury setback.

The Spaniard missed most of last season with a serious knee problem and his comeback attempts since have been hampered by a number of issues, the latest being a hamstring complaint.

Jeremy Doku could return from a calf problem (Nick Potts/PA)

Winger Doku, who enjoyed a strong start to the season, has been sidelined for the past four games with a calf injury.

Their returns are timely with City short of a number of players heading into a busy January programme.

Including a trip to Tottenham on February 1, City face 10 games in the space of 32 days in four competitions.

John Stones, Oscar Bobb and Mateo Kovacic are also out injured while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pep Guardiola has a number of absentees (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“Rodri has come back,” manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Maybe he can play a few minutes. I’m looking forward to it. Doku maybe, John and Oscar no.

“In terms of squad we are not in our best right now for this tight schedule. It’s right lately we have played with the same guys but with the schedule we have…

“We will arrive back (from Sunderland) at 2am or 3am and two days later we have Chelsea and then after that we have Brighton – really tough opponents. We don’t have many players to rotate.”

City, who will begin 2026 trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal by five points but with a game in hand, could opt to strengthen their squad in January.

Guardiola, however, refused to be drawn on reports linking the club with Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

City have been linked with a move for Antoine Semenyo (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I don’t have any news about anything right now,” who similarly would not be drawn on rumours Bobb could leave.

“The winter transfer window is completely closed right now. So, Sunderland…”

Sunderland are seventh in the table having made a big impact in their first season back in the top flight.

City won 3-0 when the sides at the Etihad Stadium on December 6 but Guardiola expects a difficult encounter at the Stadium of Light.

He said: “They are so tough. The crowd is unbelievable. They have beaten Newcastle. Arsenal and Aston Villa could not win there.

“They have had really good results. It will be completely different there but at the same time we are ready.”