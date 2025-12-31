Eddie Hearn pays tribute to Anthony Joshua’s two friends after fatal car crash

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has paid tribute to Anthony Joshua’s friends Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, who died in a car crash in Nigeria.

Ghami and Ayodele lost their lives on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in alongside Joshua struck a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos.

British heavyweight Joshua sustained injuries but is stable and conscious in hospital, according to Ogun State Government.

Hearn – who has promoted 36-year-old Joshua since he turned professional, after he won gold at the London 2012 Olympics – posted on Instagram: “Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed.

“Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time.”

In addition to being long-term friends of Joshua, Ghami acted as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

Retired cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew posted on X: “Thoughts and prayers to the families of these men. Tragic losses in horrific circumstances!

“I hope he (Joshua) is able to process this with time because there is no pain in life worse than grief.”

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, British former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former world champion Wladimir Klitschko have also offered condolences during the past 24 hours.