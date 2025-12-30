Manchester United booed off as Wolves claim just their third point of the season

Manchester United’s topsy-turvy 2025 ended with a poor 1-1 draw at home to Wolves as the Premier League’s bottom side ended an 11-match losing run and collected a first point since Rob Edwards took charge.

Three weeks on from triumphing 4-1 at Molineux, Ruben Amorim’s side struggled in the absence of that night’s goalscorers Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount.

United were without eight senior players in total but so too were embattled Wolves, who bounced back from Joshua Zirkzee’s opener through the man whose deflection sent the ball home.

Ladislav Krejci nodded the visitors level just before the break and proved enough to snap an 11-match losing run in the Premier League.

Rob Edwards picked up his first point as Wolves boss (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wolves’ fans cheered on their team with gusto as their 19th match of a miserable campaign brought a third point and first positive result of Edwards’ reign.

As for United, boss Amorim’s side failed to build on their Boxing Day win against Newcastle and Patrick Dorgu saw a 90th-minute goal ruled out for offside. Little wonder boos greeted the final whistle.

Wolves survived a couple of early scares as the Red Devils returned to a three-man defence after playing with a back four last time out, with Benjamin Sesko striking just wide after a smart turn.

But Edwards’ men were looking more like a team unit than they had when the sides met earlier in the month and fell behind in unfortunate circumstances in the 27th minute.

Ayden Heaven brilliantly dispossessed Hwang Hee-chan and made a beeline towards the box, where the ball fell for Zirkzee to turn and hit an effort that struck Krejci and left Sa with no chance.

Sesko had a header saved and another come back off the upright as United sought a quickfire second, with Dorgu seeing a lasered effort deflect just wide.

But, like so often with United, an inability to take their chances proved costly.

Hwang bent wide and Tolu Arokodare powered a header over, with Senne Lammens denying Hugo Bueno with his feet before eventually being beaten in the 45th minute.

Zirkzee got his head on a corner from the right and sent the ball looping up, which unmarshalled Krejci smartly nodded home in front of the Stretford End.

Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Old Trafford faithful expressed frustration at the break, with Jack Fletcher replacing Zirkzee as the hosts looked to regain control of the second half.

Sesko wasted a big chance when meeting a lovely clipped Casemiro ball with a header straight at Sa, who made a miraculous recovery from a supposed knock to stop Yerson Mosquera scoring an own goal.

Wolves’ goalkeeper managed to claw the ball off the line and soon Lammens made a key intervention at the other end.

The summer signing stopped Krejci from scoring his second of the evening, then somehow managed to stop Mosquera making clean contact with the loose ball.

Ruben Amorim’s latest formation switch did not work (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Attack, attack, attack” rang around a frustrated Old Trafford as United fans called for more from their side, with 17-year-old Bendito Mantato handed his debut as Amorim looked to his bench.

The desperation from both sides was clear in the closing stages, with Jhon Arias going close under pressure before Dorgu was denied a dramatic winner.

The wing-back slammed home after Sa parried a low Sesko strike, but the flag went up for offside.

Boos at the final whistle contrasted with Wolves chants of “we’ve won a point”.