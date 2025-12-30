Enzo Maresca under fire again as Chelsea held by Bournemouth

Chelsea’s poor Premier League form extended to one win in seven games as Bournemouth held on for a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

All four goals came in an eventful first half as the visitors took an early lead through David Brooks before Cole Palmer’s penalty levelled things.

Enzo Fernandez struck to make it 2-1 but predictably Chelsea could not hold on, Justin Kluivert equalising before the break.

Chelsea needed a result to restore a sense that things are progressing under Enzo Maresca. Instead they gave a performance that affirmed their frailties, from the absence of confident leadership to helm them in defence and midfield, to an inability to take the myriad of chances that fell their way.

Enzo Maresca (right) came under fire from the Chelsea supporters (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Estevao was sensational on his return from injury, but beyond that nobody in blue looked sure of themselves when the ball came to them inside the penalty area. The summer transfer business that shuffled attacking players in and out has not remedied this team’s principal shortcoming.

Chelsea were behind after six minutes. Bournemouth crossed from the right and as heads from both teams went for it, the ball landed on that of Brooks two yards out. Robert Sanchez beat the first effort back out but only as far as Bournemouth’s captain, who at the second go shovelled it over the line.

Chelsea have had a problem with losing leads this season but immediately they gave notice of their powers of recovery. Antoine Semenyo – on what may prove to be his last Bournemouth appearance – appeared to trip Estevao in the box, drawing expectant howls from home fans for a penalty.

Justin Kluivert (second from right) scored the equaliser (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The game continued for some time until finally VAR called Sam Barrott to the screen. The kick was awarded and Palmer sneaked it past Djordje Petrovic to level.

Brooks was then denied a second by the strong left hand of Sanchez after Moises Caicedo had lost the ball in midfield but it was Chelsea who authored the next twist of a topsy-turvy first half.

Alejandro Garnacho squared a pass to Fernandez who, with a devilish feint, spirited the ball past Alex Scott before smacking a rising finish into the very top corner.

Things were level again before the half hour. A long throw from Semenyo was inadvertently flicked to the far post by Trevor Chalobah where Kluivert was waiting to knock it home, as another ephemeral Chelsea lead vanished.

Cole Palmer was withdrawn to the anger of Chelsea fans (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There was at least the tantalising sense that another Blues goal could arrive at any moment, particularly with Estevao back after three games out and readily in the mood to terrorise Bournemouth’s left side whenever he got the ball.

Stamford Bridge erupted in boos when the impressive Palmer was withdrawn just after the hour, taunts of “you don’t know what you’re doing” directed furiously at Maresca by supporters near the dugout.

Those jeers were almost replaced by jubilation when seconds later Estevao, seemingly now given free rein to appear on either flank, was denied only by an impressive low reach from Petrovic.

A wonderful chance then fell to Fernandez who lifted the ball over the bar when unmarked 12 yards out, but Enes Unal had the second half’s best chance when he volleyed over in stoppage time.