Mikel Arteta: Arsenal will ‘actively look’ at January signings amid injury woes

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club are prepared to ease their injury problems by “actively looking” at signing new players when the transfer window reopens next month.

Arteta could be without as many as four defenders for his side’s pivotal Premier League match against Aston Villa at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera were all unavailable for Arsenal’s nervy win over Brighton on Saturday which kept them two points clear of title rivals Manchester City at the top of the table.

Arteta’s squad depth has been tested this season, with a number of players ruled out for significant spells through injury.

Jurrien Timber missed Arsenal’s 2-1 victory against Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

And after spending in excess of £250million on eight new summer arrivals, the Spaniard has not ruled out further reinforcements in January.

“The window is there and I mean we are Arsenal and we have to be looking at it – ‘Okay, what do we need?’ And we have to be actively looking and then, whether we can do it or not, that’s a different story,” he said.

“But our job is to always be very prepared because something can happen, so hopefully it’ll be very positive.

“When you look across the other clubs, they have 24 or 25 squad players. Although we have had more injuries than expected, some of them not avoidable, we want to be better and we know how important the part of having the right availability with players is going to be this season.”

Arsenal were dealt a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa earlier this month (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa ended Arsenal’s 11-match unbeaten run in the league with a stoppage time 2-1 victory over Arteta’s men on December 6.

The two sides will lock horns for the second time inside a month, with Villa bidding to join Arsenal and City in making it a three-way fight for the title.

Unai Emery’s side, fresh from securing a club record 11th straight win in all competitions, will head into Tuesday’s contest knowing they could draw level on points with Arsenal.

Asked if Villa were now genuine championship contenders, Arteta replied: “They are meant to be there when you look at what they are doing and how consistent they have been and what Unai has done with the club.

“They fully deserve that credit because they are doing it on the pitch where you have to show your level.

“But every opponent that comes here, we want them to suffer, and be as dominant as we were against Brighton for the majority of the game.

“We know we will have a tough match. We will watch the last game back (against Villa) and I have a few ideas on things that we have to do better.

“It was quite cruel on us, the way we lost it, but we have learned from it and we can use that as motivation and hunger in the right manner.”