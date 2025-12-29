Anthony Joshua suffers ‘minor injuries’ as passenger in car crash in Nigeria

British boxer Anthony Joshua has suffered “minor injuries” after the car he was travelling in crashed in Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The former two-time unified world heavyweight champion is on holiday in Africa following his sixth-round knockout win over YouTube-turned-boxing superstar Jake Paul in Miami less than a fortnight ago.

Ogun State Police said the incident occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Monday morning and unverified footage online showed Joshua topless looking dazed in a vehicle surrounded by what appeared to be broken glass.

Anthony Joshua, left, defeated Jake Paul less than a fortnight ago in Miami (JC Ruiz/PA)

A police statement said: “The Ogun State Police Command confirms that world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road traffic accident at about 11am in Makun, Ogun State.

“The vehicle conveying Mr Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. Joshua, seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention with another injured person.

“Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene. Further updates on the incident will be communicated as investigation progresses.”

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nigeria posted several pictures of the crash scene on X, revealing preliminary findings suggested a Lexus Jeep “was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit”.

The FRSC added the car lost control during “an overtaking manoeuvre” and crashed into a stationary truck by the side of the road.

Following a 15-month boxing layoff, Joshua broke Paul’s jaw in two places en route to victory in a contest broadcast by streaming giants Netflix, drawing a global audience of 33 million viewers.

After a 29th win in 33 professional contests, Joshua called out British rival Tyson Fury, who is currently retired, for a long-awaited bout in 2026.

Joshua is a former two-time unified world heavyweight champion (Nick Potts/PA)

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Daily Mail Sport he is attempting to ascertain the extent of Joshua’s injuries, saying: “I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.

“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.

“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

The Press Association has contacted Joshua’s promoter and publicist.