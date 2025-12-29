Anthony Joshua ‘stable’ in hospital after fatal car crash in Nigeria

British boxer Anthony Joshua is “stable” and recovering in hospital after the car he was travelling in crashed in Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The former two-time unified world heavyweight champion is on holiday in Africa following his sixth-round knockout win over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami less than a fortnight ago.

The incident occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday morning and unverified footage online showed Joshua topless looking dazed in a vehicle surrounded by what appeared to be broken glass.

Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul on December 19 (JC Ruiz/PA)

A joint statement issued by the Governments of Ogun and Lagos States revealed Joshua and another man had been taken to hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

“Anthony Joshua and another passenger were immediately evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos,” the statement read

“Following comprehensive clinical assessments, doctors have confirmed that both patients are stable and do not require any emergency medical intervention at this time.

“A full medical team has been assembled and will continue to monitor them closely. Anthony Joshua is conscious and has been in communication with his family.

“The Governments of Ogun and Lagos States are closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that the affected persons receive the best possible medical care.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident have also commenced.”

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nigeria posted several pictures of the crash scene on X, revealing preliminary findings suggested a Lexus Jeep “was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit”.

The FRSC added the car lost control during “an overtaking manoeuvre” and crashed into a stationary truck by the side of the road.

Following a 15-month boxing lay-off, Joshua broke Paul’s jaw in two places en route to victory in a contest broadcast by streaming giants Netflix, drawing a global audience of 33 million viewers.

Anthony Joshua is on holiday in Nigeria, where the crash happened (JC Ruiz/PA)

After a 29th win in 33 professional contests, Joshua called out British rival Tyson Fury, who is currently retired, for a long-awaited bout in 2026.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office announced that the FCDO is looking into the crash.

“We are urgently investigating reports of a road incident in Nigeria involving at least one British national and stand ready to offer consular assistance, if requested,” the spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with those affected, and their families.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Daily Mail Sport he was attempting to ascertain the extent of Joshua’s injuries, saying: “I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.

“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.

“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

Paul, who was knocked out in the sixth round by Joshua on December 19, sent the 36-year-old Briton a message of support on social media.

“Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident,” Paul said on X.

The Press Association has contacted Joshua’s promoter and publicist.