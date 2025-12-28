Luke Humphries survives scare as he reaches last 16 at World Championship

World number two Luke Humphries survived a scare against German Gabriel Clemens before booking his place in the World Championship last 16.

The 2024 champion was almost taken to a deciding set after a stunning fightback from Clemens at Alexandra Palace but held his nerve to edge through 4-2.

There was no hint of the drama to come as Humphries eased through the opening two sets and then took a tight third.

Yet a brilliant 125 checkout – bull, 25, bull – from Clemens in that third set sparked a revival which saw the underdog pull back to 3-2.

At 2-2 in the sixth set Clemens then had three darts to level the match but he was unable to take them and Humphries capitalised to finish the job.

He celebrated victory with a huge roar of relief, leaving Clemens – who averaged 101.49 – to reflect on what might have been.

Humphries told Sky Sports: “When I had that double to go 3-0 up I thought I had control and I don’t feel like I dropped off.

“Gabriel got a lot better and really made me work hard for it. If that double hadn’t gone in and it had been 3-3… I’m panicking.

“For me to get that double – you’ve seen the celebration there at the end – it means a lot. That could be the difference between being a two-time world champion and not.”

Van Gerwen felt he did not need his best to beat Merk (John Walton/PA)

A crowd including Tottenham’s James Maddison and Ryder Cup golfers Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton also saw three-time world champion Michael Van Gerwen beat Arno Merk 4-1.

The Dutchman, who averaged 99.7, produced some of his best play at the championship so far as he overcame the in-form German to set up a clash with Scottish veteran Gary Anderson.

Van Gerwen later claimed he had not been challenged and still had plenty of room for improvement.

He said: “Was it a contest? Not for me. I played too well today (for) him. We all know what he is capable of but I played good today.

“I think I had more in my power if I wanted to but I didn’t need it. Overall I think I played an OK game.”

Earlier two-time champion Anderson, 55, maintained his impressive form by holding his nerve in the deciding set to beat Jermaine Wattimena 4-3.

Gary Anderson will face Van Gerwen in the last 16 (John Walton/PA)

Dutchman Wattimena saved four match darts in total, while Anderson missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish in the decider before sealing a thrilling win.

Rob Cross, another past winner, thrashed Damon Heta 4-0 to book a date with reigning champion Luke Littler while Devon’s Ryan Searle beat German number one Martin Schindler 4-0.

Dutchman Gian Van Veen underlined his credentials with a 4-1 win over Madars Razma of Latvia.