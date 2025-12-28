Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores again as Leeds take a point at Sunderland

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the sixth game running to extend Leeds’ unbeaten run to five games after a 1-1 draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Simon Adingra scored his first goal since arriving on Wearside to put the Black Cats in front, but Leeds levelled two minutes after the break when Calvert-Lewin neatly finished off a fine team move.

A point sees Sunderland remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League so far this season and keeps them seventh in the table, while Leeds stay 16th.

Leeds named an unchanged team following their win over Crystal Palace and Dennis Cirkin made his first appearance of the campaign for Sunderland in place of Dan Ballard, who was not named in the squad.

Adingra had an effort deflected wide in the opening seconds and goalkeeper Lucas Perri scooped up Nordi Mukiele’s header from Granit Xhaka’s cross as Sunderland enjoyed a lively start.

Leeds began to grow into the game and had a chance of their own from a well-worked move around the box, but Anton Stach’s strike was saved by Robin Roefs.

The hosts were unable to clear a free-kick, with the ball poked into the path of Noah Okafor, but the forward had his effort deflected over by Mukiele.

Following an even opening, Sunderland broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Xhaka pounced on the ball as it bobbled out of the box from a long throw and threaded a neat pass into Adingra on the left, where the winger fired home an excellent curling strike.

Ao Tanaka came on for the injured Joe Rodon and Leeds tested Roefs, who caught Jaka Bijol’s header.

Another promising move saw Calvert-Lewin play a flicked pass into Brenden Aaronson, who fired low from close range, but Trai Hume made a brilliant goal-line intervention to clear.

Sunderland had two opportunities to extend their lead just before half-time when Brian Brobbey scuffed his effort and moments later the striker sent a header against the crossbar from Adingra’s cross.

Leeds equalised two minutes into the second half when a quick switch to the right saw Aaronson charge forward and play a low pass into Calvert-Lewin, who stabbed home for his eighth league goal of the season.

A frenetic start to the half continued, with the Yorkshire side coming close to taking the lead when Jayden Bogle’s effort from Okafor’s delivery trickled past a post.

Leeds continued to dominate, with Roefs holding another Bijol header and Tanaka firing wide before the visitors unleashed a wave of attacks, with Ethan Ampadu having the best opportunity with his powerful effort headed away.

Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor came on for Sunderland along with Lukas Nmecha for Leeds, and Ampadu had another fierce strike saved by Roefs.

The Black Cats suddenly began to threaten at the opposite end when Mayenda had a shot blocked and Omar Alderete nodded over from a corner, but the game fizzled out into a draw.