US TV host Martha Stewart joins Snoop Dogg as minority owner of Swansea

The 84-year-old attended Friday’s victory over Welsh rivals Wrexham.

By contributor Jonathan Veal, Press Association
US TV host Martha Stewart joins Snoop Dogg as minority owner of Swansea
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have linked up as minority owners of Swansea (PA)

US TV host and author Martha Stewart has become a minority owner of Swansea.

The lifestyle and homemaking expert, who is 84, joins close friend Snoop Dogg and Croatia international Luka Modric as part-owners of the Championship club.

She attended Friday’s victory over Welsh rivals Wrexham.

Majority owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen said on the club’s official website: “I am sure many of you will have seen that Martha Stewart was among those in attendance (on Friday).

“Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest.

“But we are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club.

“We are very excited to welcome Martha on board, and we know experiencing Friday night’s game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation for being part of Swansea City.”