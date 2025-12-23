Michael van Gerwen finds form as Peter Wright and Danny Noppert crash out

Michael van Gerwen flexed his muscles as he powered into the third round of the World Championship.

The three-time champion struggled in his opening match but brought his best to brush past William O’Connor 3-1.

It was a bruising performance by the Dutchman, who reminded everyone of his credentials after a difficult year on and off the oche.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are the leading contenders for the title in January but Van Gerwen is a threat playing like this.

Peter Wright’s confidence was wildly misplaced after he crashed out.

The two-time champion was dressed in a Santa outfit but there was no festive cheer on show as Arno Merk ensured he would not be returning to Alexandra Palace after Christmas.

Wright had claimed he was definitely going to win this tournament but was left red-faced after the German won 3-1.

Peter Wright endured a tough afternoon at Ally Pally (Adam Davy/PA)

Merk, on debut, was full value for the win, but it denied the mouth-watering possibility of a third-round clash between Wright and Van Gerwen – a repeat of the 2020 final.

Van Gerwen remains at the top of the sport – and is a contender for the title – but Wright’s name is no longer in that conversation after a dreadful performance where he averaged just 79.20.

“I am stunned, I can’t believe it, I just beat a legend, I am so happy,” Merk said on stage. “I am early in my work, so I am really happy.”

Gary Anderson rolled back the years with a vintage display to oust Connor Scutt.

The Scot is the last man to defend his title at Ally Pally with back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016 and he showed a similar level of form.

He averaged 105.41 and threw nine 180s in an excellent showing.

Danny Noppert became the biggest casualty of the tournament so far as he lost to Justin Hood in an instant classic.

The German, who is seeded sixth, was considered an outside bet to claim the title but he will not even be back after Christmas after the world number 86 won a sudden-death leg.

Callan Rydz, Jermaine Wattimena and Ryan Meikle were also winners.