Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf appears to throw punch at fan

Wide receiver DK Metcalf appeared to throw a punch at a fan during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ NFL clash with the Detroit Lions.

The incident happened in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Ford Field in Detroit when Metcalf went to the stands to interact with the fan.

Television footage showed Metcalf seemingly grabbing the fan’s blue wig before throwing a punch towards the supporter’s face.

The fan, who was leaning over a railing during the pair’s discussion, did not seem too perturbed after the incident and raised his arms in a celebratory manner.

“(Metcalf) came over because the fan in the stands was holding a ‘For Pittsburgh’ jersey,” CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the TV’s station coverage.

“He went over and the fan said something to him, obviously.

“Metcalf did not like what he said and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything.”

The 28-year-old was allowed to remain in the game as the officials did not see the altercation.

But the Steelers must now wait to see if Metcalf is disciplined ahead of next week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.