Defending champion Luke Littler cruises into third round as Gerwyn Price exits

Luke Littler cruised through to the third round of the PDC World Championship as his path to glory opened up after Gerwyn Price’s shock exit.

Littler is the favourite to defend his historic title at Alexandra Palace and gave no reason to suggest it will not happen after brushing past Welshman David Davies 3-0.

The 18-year-old was nowhere near his imperious best but did not need to be as he extended his winning streak to 15 senior matches, going back to October 25.

“I was getting away with it, he missed 16 darts at double, but every one he missed was crucial, if he hit them it was a completely different game,” Littler said on stage.

“I am glad he missed and I got the job done. I enjoyed it tonight. I was lucky to win the first set, once I got that I was settled and I am happy. I am happy, I’m coming back after Christmas.

“Everyone is on about the £1million (prize money), it’s there in front of you, but back-to-back is the only thing I want.”

The first real test of his defence was expected to be a quarter-final against Price after Christmas, but that will now not happen after the Welshman was dumped out by the world number 92 Wesley Plaisier.

The giant Dutchman slayed the Welsh dragon with an imperious victory, sending the 2020 champion packing with a 3-0 defeat.

Luke Littler did not need to be at his best to reach the third round (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Price’s disappointing loss, his earliest exit from this tournament in seven years, would have served as the perfect tonic for Littler, who followed him on stage.

The Welshman had at one stage earlier this year beaten the teenager more than any other player and was Littler’s biggest obstacle to reaching the semi-finals.

An elated Plaisier said on stage: “I still can’t believe it, I am so over the moon.

“My biggest victory ever, I don’t know how I did it. I was so nervous, I am so happy to get over the line.”

Littler will next play Mensur Suljovic after the Austrian beat Joe Cullen in a tense match.

Cullen branded Suljovic a cheater after his deliberate slow play, which the latter won 3-1.

Suljovic is notorious for his slow play on the circuit, but denied any wrongdoing.

Cullen took to social media to condemn Suljovic’s tactics, posting on X: “If that’s darts, I don’t want no part of it!

“Always liked Mensur away from the board but that was plain for all to see!

“I don’t think I’m alone in feeling this way. The old guard will say it’s part of the game but word it how you will – it’s CHEATING! That’s not darts.”

Suljovic retorted: “I don’t know, what’s his problem?. I give him missed doubles, everything. I like Joe Cullen, a very nice guy.

“I never ever play slow. I do it only for my game. I’m never doing this for him. Sorry Joe, never do this. I love him man.”

Elsewhere, there were wins for Rob Cross, who opened up about his mental health issues, Martin Schindler, Krzysztof Ratajski and Luke Woodhouse.

Meanwhile, Dom Taylor has apologised for failing a drugs test which saw him kicked out of the tournament earlier in the week.