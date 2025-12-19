Rory McIlroy eyes more titles after BBC Sports Personality of the Year victory

Rory McIlroy insists he is still hungry for more titles despite his Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood saying the Northern Irishman had “completed golf” in 2025.

His Masters victory in April wrapped up a career grand slam, making him the first European to achieve it, and he followed that up by playing a key part alongside Fleetwood in Europe’s first away Ryder Cup success in 13 years.

McIlroy’s achievements made him the odds-on favourite for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, and he overcame England’s Rugby World Cup star Ellie Kildunne and new Formula One world champion Lando Norris in Thursday’s public vote.

The 36-year-old was a baby the last time a golfer – Sir Nick Faldo – won the BBC’s main individual prize in 1989, and the night was capped off by the Ryder Cup squad scooping the Team of the Year prize, which was also decided by a public vote for the first time.

McIlroy flew in to the UK from Florida in the early hours of Thursday morning, and returns there on Friday in time to attend the Anthony Joshua-Jake Paul bout.

He and Fleetwood gave media interviews together after the BBC show, with the latter admitting McIlroy had “kind of completed golf” with his successes in 2025.

The five-time major champion is adamant there is no chance of him easing off when there are other targets to pursue in 2026, including Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight DP World Tour Order of Merit titles.

Ellie Kildunne with her BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025 runners-up award (David Davies/PA)

Asked if equalling the record was within his grasp, McIlroy replied: “Not if this man (Fleetwood) has anything to say about it.

“But I’d love to give that a go. I still feel like I’ve got a few good years in me. Knock on wood, I’ve been injury-free. I’m 36. I’ve been on tour for half my life, 18 years, but still feel the enthusiasm for the game.

“Majors, Order of Merit titles, more Ryder Cups – all that’s great. But as long as you feel like you can keep improving at the game, and have the hunger and the drive to try to keep getting better, that’s the most important thing.”

McIlroy was delighted to see golf get double recognition at the awards show, after a 36-year wait for a winner of the individual prize.

Rory McIlroy helped Europe win the Ryder Cup in New York (David Davies/PA)

“This has been a great night for golf in general. There have been golfers that have been up for this award that haven’t quite done it, and I’ve been one of them in the past,” he said.

“But I just think that tonight golf was recognised in such a big way with the team winning and then with my award.”

McIlroy missed out to Sir Lewis Hamilton for the BBC prize in 2014 despite winning two majors that year, and admitted to a moment of nervousness when Norris made the cut for the final three.

Lando Norris placed third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year vote (David Davies/PA)

“I was like ‘oh, not an F1 driver again!’,” he said.

“If Lando had won he would have been a deserving winner, winning his first title, it coming down to the wire against Max Verstappen, who is arguably the greatest driver of their generation.

“So he would have been a deserving winner. What he’s done this year is phenomenal. But I’m glad that the public got out and voted for me.”