Arne Slot: Liverpool have ‘moved on’ from Mohamed Salah outburst

Arne Slot feels Liverpool have “moved on” from the Mohamed Salah controversy and hopes the player’s Africa Cup of Nations involvement takes further heat out of the situation.

Salah sparked crisis at the club with an explosive interview a fortnight ago in which he, among other things, claimed he had been made a scapegoat for a poor run of form.

He was consequently dropped for a Champions League game at Inter Milan but, after talks with manager Slot, returned as a substitute in last week’s Premier League victory over Brighton.

The 33-year-old is now on international duty, for potentially up to another month, with Egypt.

Mohamed Salah came on as a substitute against Brighton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Slot said: “As I said last week, actions speak louder than words and we moved on. He was in the squad and he was the first substitution I made.

“But now he is at the Afcon, playing big games for himself and the country, so I think it is fair to them, and also to us because we are going to play some important games, that all the focus is for him over there and there should not be any distraction from me saying things about his time at Liverpool.

“We have moved on after the Leeds interview and he played against Brighton. Now he is there, so it is fair for his country, and for him and us, to talk about Tottenham and other games.”

Liverpool will give a fitness test to Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of Saturday’s trip to Spurs after the Hungarian suffered an ankle injury late in the Brighton game.