Anthony Joshua says he will ‘outclass’ Jake Paul in heavyweight clash

Anthony Joshua said he would “outclass” Jake Paul in their heavyweight clash in Miami on Friday night.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua will boast an almost two-stone advantage over Youtuber-turned-boxer Paul in their highly-criticised professional bout across eight three-minute rounds.

Given Paul’s 13-fight career consists mainly of former UFC stars or faded boxing greats, this contest and Joshua’s involvement has sparked a backlash in the boxing world.

Thursday’s official weigh-in is unlikely to silence sceptics with Joshua tipping the scales at 17st 5lbs.

Paul, who has regularly fought at cruiserweight since he swapped life as an influencer to enter the world of boxing, came in at 15st 6lbs to give away a hefty 26.8lbs difference.

“I want them (fans) to pray for me, I want them to pray for my opponent ’cause he’s going to need it,” Joshua told Netflix.

“I’m going to outclass this kid, I’m just going to outclass him.

“I’m a serious fighter, that’s the difference, I’m a serious, serious fighter.”

Joshua shrugged off a confrontation in their head-to-head after the weigh-in as the pair raised their fists to each other.

He insisted there was “mutual respect” between the pair and said he only told Paul: “Don’t touch me.”

Paul said he had told Joshua he smelled fear.

“I see something in his eyes, I truly do,” he said.

“The pressure is on him. I’m fighting free, I’ve already won. This is a lose-lose situation for him.”