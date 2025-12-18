Motomu Sakai struts his stuff before cruising through at Alexandra Palace

World Darts Championship debutant Motomu Sakai backed up a wacky walk-on routine by cruising into the second round with victory over Frenchman Thibault Tricole.

The 28-year-old Japanese qualifier became an instant cult hero at Alexandra Palace thanks to some exuberant dance moves after high-fiving fans and signing autographs en route to the stage.

His eccentric entrance – to the song Ojamajo Carnival – delighted the capacity crowd and was followed by a 3-0 win in which the PDC Asian Tour runner-up averaged 87.38.

Sakai will face Sweden’s Andreas Harrysson, who upset 12th seed Ross Smith on Friday, in round two.

Sky Sports commentator John Part – a two-time PDC world champion – said: “Just a class character all around in the best possible ways.

“He backed all of his showmanship up with excellent timing, and the joy of playing the game, of being in the World Championship, and winning.

“We look forward to seeing him move on and along.”

World number 24 Ryan Joyce produced a masterclass in finishing in a 3-0 first-round success over fellow Englishman Owen Bates, while Callan Rydz beat Hungary’s Patrik Kovacs by the same scoreline.