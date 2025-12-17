Jake Paul says he will ‘shock the world’ as he prepares to face Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul says he plans to “shock the world” and “pull off the biggest upset in sports history” as he prepares to take on Anthony Joshua in Miami.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will face the former world heavyweight champion in an eight-round fight on Friday.

“One of us is going to sleep – that’s what we’re going to do here,” Paul said after stepping out of the ring following a public workout.

“That’s what this heavyweight fight is all about.”

Anthony Joshua during a workout at the LIV Night Club, Miami Beach, Florida (JC Ruiz).

Joshua, a two-time champion, held the unified world heavyweight title from 2017 to 2019 and again from 2019 to 2021.

The former champion told the media it was an “honour” to be invited to fight in the United States.

“I’ve got to give him respect for taking this fight because I’m f****** ready,” he said.

It comes amid news Joshua and Tyson Fury are being lined up for a long-anticipated fight in Riyadh.

The Press Association understands nothing has yet been finalised but there is growing confidence that a fight will take place and both camps are working towards making it happen in 2026.

Jake Paul during a workout at the LIV Night Club, Miami Beach, Florida (JC Ruiz).

Reports also suggest Fury and Joshua will take to the ring in separate fights in the early part of 2026 as part of Riyadh Season.

The two former world heavyweight champions have never fought each other despite being close to a match-up in 2021 which never materialised in what would have been a fight for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

Fury is currently retired after he suffered successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk while Joshua is looking to get back on track following his fifth-round knockout by former IBF champion Daniel Dubois in September 2024.