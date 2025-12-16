Steve Smith out of third Test as England bid to keep Ashes series alive

Australia batter Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide with illness.

Smith, who captained the hosts to victory in the first two Test matches, was named in his side’s XI on the eve of the match but withdrew on Wednesday morning.

His omission was confirmed by Pat Cummins, returning to lead the side after a back injury, with Usman Khawaja recalled in Smith’s absence.

Steve Smith also took a painful blow in the nets (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Khawaja, who turns 39 on day two, looked to have played his final Test for Australia after being left out but has been given an unexpected chance to prove his worth.

He was carded to bat in Smith’s slot at number four rather than his usual opening position, with Travis Head and Jake Weatherald continuing at the top of the order.

Australia’s rejigged batting card will be put to the test early after Cummins won the toss and invited England to field.