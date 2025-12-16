Ruben Amorim: Man Utd getting closer to club’s tradition of attacking football

Ruben Amorim believes Monday’s chaotic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth shows his Manchester United team are getting closer to the club’s tradition of attacking football, but knows they must learn to close out games.

United poured forward in the opening 45 minutes, having 17 attempts at goal and a non-penalty xG of 2.49 at the break – the highest of any side in the first half of a Premier League match this season.

But having failed to fully capitalise, leading only 2-1 after Casemiro’s header in stoppage-time, they fell behind to two quick-fire Bournemouth goals early in the second half.

United rallied once again, scoring two in three minutes through Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha before Junior Kroupi levelled late on for Bournemouth.

The hosts did not get the win but there could be no complaints about the entertainment on offer at Old Trafford.

“If you understand a little bit, if you follow the club like I follow the Premier League for so long, you have not just the duty to try to win the games,” Amorim said. “The way you try to win the games is so important for the fans.

Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick levelled the match at 3-3 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Of course they are desperate to win, but also I feel that they are desperate to be inspired when they come to Old Trafford.

“Today was inspiring, I think, also because of Bournemouth. But in the end, that’s feeling of frustration of not winning the game.”

The improvements in attack are the result of United’s summer investments paying off, but problems remain at the back.

United have kept only one clean sheet all season – only bottom side Wolves have fewer – and only six in 42 games under Amorim.

Bryan Mbuemo is among the players who will now leave for the Africa Cup of Nations (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bryan Mbuemo and Amad Diallo will now join Noussair Mazraoui on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Matthijs De Ligt and Harry Maguire are out injured and Casemiro will be suspended for Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa.

“We’ll be ready for the challenge,” Amorim said. “We already knew a lot of teams are going to lose players, a lot of teams have injuries.

“We just need to go for the next game with the responsibility to fight and win the game.”