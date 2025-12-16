Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon return for Australia in third Ashes Test

Australia have recalled captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, but there is no room for fit-again batter Usman Khawaja.

At 2-0 up the hosts have flexed their bowling muscles, adding 871 Test wickets to their XI at the expense of Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser.

Cummins is back to lead the pace attack and lead spinner Lyon returns after his surprise omission in Brisbane.

But there is no room for Khawaja, who started the series as incumbent opener but suffered back spasms during the first Test.

He turns 39 on day two in Adelaide and despite being cleared for action, he remains on the sidelines.

Usman Khawaja has been left out of the third Test in Adelaide by Australia despite having recovered from back spasms (Robbie Stephenson/PA).

“I think the big thing that shifted was Travis (Head) opening and how good that looked,” said Cummins.

“I’m pretty happy with the batting line-up and it didn’t feel like it needed to change in the middle order.

“We pick a team for each week and absolutely I can see a path back (for Khawaja) at some point, if needed.”

Back-to-back wins in Perth and Brisbane mean Australia have the luxury of selecting from a position of strength, but that also means frustration for those who miss the cut.

“It’s not only Uzzie, there’s Beau Webster who’s missed out on these three Tests,” said Cummins.

“Ness (Neser) is coming off a five-for, Doggy (Doggett) has played the first two Tests and done really well.

“So there’s a disappointed group of players, but they’ve all been fantastic around the group. They’re buying in. We know we need a squad to win an Ashes series, and they’ve all been brilliant.”