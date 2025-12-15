Man Utd star’s half-brother wears ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ shirt to Bournemouth draw

Kobbie Mainoo’s half-brother wore an eye-catching ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ t-shirt to Manchester United’s chaotic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old’s lack of game time has been a major talking point this season, with the homegrown star still waiting to make his first Premier League start of the campaign.

Popular Mainoo received a hero’s welcome when introduced off the bench as a second-half substitute in Monday’s roller-coaster clash with Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

But one of the main talking points afterwards was the midfielder’s half-brother Jordan Mainoo-Hames posting an Instagram story of himself in the ground wearing a ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ top.

England international Mainoo saw a request to leave on loan rejected in August and speculation continues over a potential January switch.

United boss Ruben Amorim was not asked about the t-shirt in the post-match press conference but spoke about Mainoo at length in the build-up to the Bournemouth game.

Asked if he would sanction a January loan move if the midfielder came to see him, the manager said: “First of all, I say the same thing: the team comes first.

“If Kobbie comes to me and talks to me, I will talk to him. I’m not going to say what I’m going to say to Kobbie, but I will be really pleased if Kobbie is coming to talk to me about that.

“I just want my players happy, and I understand that every individual has their goals. The frustration doesn’t help anybody but, again, the focus is in this game and we will see if that happens.”

Kobbie Mainoo came off the bench against Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Mainoo t-shirt was not the only United-related social media post of note on Monday after a pair of teenagers seemingly reacted to Amorim’s pre-match press conference.

The Portuguese said in one answer that “(Harry) Amass is now struggling in Championship” and “Chido (Obi) is not always a starter in under 21”.

Amass is on loan at embattled Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday and posted a photo of himself holding the club’s player of the month award for November with a grinning emoji.

Obi also posted an Instagram story, which showed him with arms out celebrating a goal for the Under-21s against Manchester City in August.

The 18-year-olds subsequently deleted the posts.