Man Utd and Bournemouth take a point each from chaotic eight-goal thriller

Manchester United and Bournemouth fought out a jaw-dropping 4-4 draw as substitute Junior Kroupi struck late in one of Old Trafford’s most chaotic matches ever.

Monday’s Premier League encounter will live long in the memory as play swung from end to end, with maddening moments going hand in hand with flashes of brilliance.

United dominated early on and Amad Diallo opened the scoring in his final match before the Africa Cup of Nations, only for Antoine Semenyo to level before avoiding a red card for grabbing Diogo Dalot by the throat.

Casemiro restored the Red Devils’ lead in first-half stoppage time, yet Evanilson and Marcus Tavernier’s free-kick gave Bournemouth the lead during a wild opening seven minutes of the second period.

But a breathless meeting still had more to give as Ruben Amorim’s side dug deep in a manner akin to last season’s Europa League quarter-final comeback win against Lyon.

Bruno Fernandes levelled with a beautiful free-kick and Matheus Cunha rocked Old Trafford to its foundations, only for sub Kroupi to level as Bournemouth extended their unbeaten record against United to a fifth match.

It was a remarkable, roller-coaster night at Old Trafford and an outcome few could have predicated during a dominant start by the hosts.

Bournemouth looked unsteady and lost Tyler Adams to injury, with Mason Mount’s fizzer forcing Djordje Petrovic into action and Casemiro having a pair of attempts before United scored a 13th-minute opener.

Diallo turned into an empty net after Bournemouth’s goalkeeper flapped at a Dalot cross under pressure from Cunha, who struck just wide from 20 yards when play resumed.

Semenyo scored for Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bournemouth had created nothing until Senne Lammens saved a point-blank Tavernier header but, after seeing Bryan Mbeumo go close at the other end, managed to level in the 40th minute.

Capitalising on slack United play, Semenyo – called “special” by Amorim in the build-up – drove down the right and drilled a low shot in off the far post.

The Bournemouth star was fortunate to avoid red moments later for grabbing Dalot by the throat having been angered by a shove, but Old Trafford anger cooled somewhat when Casemiro’s header into the ground from a Fernandes corner all too easily beat Petrovic.

But United rarely do things the easy way and found themselves behind within seven minutes of the restart.

Bournemouth played on despite Dalot laying on the deck and Tavernier put Evanilson through to beat Lammens 37 seconds after the break.

Provider became goalscorer in the 52nd minute as he punished Casemiro for unceremoniously ending his run towards goal by slamming the resulting free-kick past Lammens.

United looked punch drunk. Amorim turned to homegrown star Kobbie Mainoo, who received a hero’s welcome, and Cunha saw a cross-shot from an acute angle tipped onto the crossbar by Petrovic as they pushed.

The Brazil international stung the palms as they desperately sought to get a foothold back in the game, which Fernandes managed in the 77th minute with an extraordinary free-kick that found the top right-hand corner.

That sparked bedlam but Old Trafford had seen nothing yet.

Just two minutes later substitute Benjamin Sesko sent a low ball into the box, where a Bournemouth touch took the ball into Cunha’s path to score in front of the Stretford End.

But Andoni Iraola’s Cherries are made of stern stuff and six minutes from time they levelled once again as Alex Jimenez played on for Kroupi to brilliantly strike at a shell-shocked Old Trafford.

A third straight win at United would have followed for Bournemouth had David Brooks not twice been denied by Lammens in stoppage time.

There was disbelief as time was called on one of the greatest Premier League battles of all time.