Enzo Maresca declines to clear up confusion over ‘worst 48 hours’ comment

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has refused to clarify comments that he is not getting support at the club.

The Italian was asked to explain his claim made after Saturday’s win over Everton that the previous 48 hours had been his worst at Stamford Bridge but shut down multiple questions about whom he was targeting.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final away to Cardiff, he became visibly impatient with requests for him to make sense of remarks that have fuelled intense speculation he was taking aim at the club’s owners and sporting directors.

“I already spoke about that and I don’t have anything to add,” he said.

“It’s Cardiff tomorrow please. I think I was quite clear, no more than that.

“I respect your (the media’s) opinion. I respect people’s opinion. But again I don’t have anything to add. My focus is on tomorrow’s game where we can achieve a third semi-final in 18 months since I joined the club.

“We are in an era where everyone can say what they think. I respect people’s opinion. I don’t have anything to add. My focus is just on tomorrow.”

He also reiterated he was not talking about the club’s fans when he referred to a lack of support, saying: “I said after the game that I love Chelsea supporters. They deserve the best.”

Enzo Maresca previously said he had suffered his worst 48 hours at the club (Peter Tarry/PA)

Asked whether he remained committed to the job, he said: “Absolutely yes.

“I can speak Italian, Spanish very well and French well, and English more or less.

“I think when I want to say something I am quite clear. I already spoke after the game, I don’t need to add more.

“You can try in Italian, Spanish, French so you are all aware. It’s finished. It was after the game. Now it’s focus on Cardiff.”