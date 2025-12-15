Cameron Menzies punches table in frustration after defeat to Charlie Manby

Cameron Menzies saw red and punched the table in frustration following his 3-2 defeat to Charlie Manby in the first round of the World Darts Championship.

Scot Menzies led twice in the game as he took the opening set before going 2-1 up, but the 20-year-old from Huddersfield fought back to take it into a deciding set before he finally pinned double one after both players had missed several darts at double.

Manby went off to celebrate while Menzies was unable to hide his frustration on the stage and went on to punch the underside of the table three times, causing the water bottles to fall off which was greeted with boos from the crowd.

Menzies was visibly upset while congratulating his opponent and went on to hold his hands up and apologise to the crowd before walking off stage.

It is the second time in as many years that Menzies has been knocked out of the first round at Alexandra Palace after he broke down in his tears during and following his exit to Leonard Gates last December.

Sky Sports commentator Glen Durrant believed Menzies would regret his decision to punch the table for the rest of his life.

He said: “It wasn’t the ending we all want to see. For Cameron Menzies, I think he will regret that for the rest of his life, it wasn’t a good watch.”