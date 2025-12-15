Cameron Menzies apologises for punching table after defeat to Charlie Manby

Cameron Menzies issued an apology after punching a table in frustration following his 3-2 defeat to Charlie Manby in the first round of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace which left him with a bloodied hand.

Scot Menzies had led twice in the match as he took the opening set before going 2-1 up but 20-year-old Manby fought back before he finally pinned double one after both men had missed match darts.

As Manby went off to celebrate, Menzies was unable to keep a lid on his frustration – turning to violently punch the underside of the table three times, causing the water bottles to fall off as the crowd booed.

Cameron Menzies (right) issued an apology for his outburst at Alexandra Palace (John Walton/PA)

Menzies was visibly upset while congratulating his opponent and held his hands up to apologise to the crowd before walking off stage.

Pictures showed he had a bloody gash on his right hand and was taken to hospital following the incident.

It is the second time in as many years that Menzies has been knocked out in the first round after he broke down in tears during and following his exit to Leonard Gates last December.

The Professional Darts Corporation has been contacted for comment.

Blood spots were visible on the drinks table after Cameron Menzies hit it (John Walton/PA)

Menzies later apologised for his “emotional” reaction, revealing the death of his uncle and the upcoming funeral had been on his mind.

“First of all, I would like to apologise for what happened. I’m sorry that I reacted in the manner that I did,” Menzies said in a statement.

“It’s not an excuse, but I have had a lot of things on my mind and I suppose it all just became too much at the end.

“It’s not been an easy time for me with my uncle Gary passing away recently. I saw him four days before he died and he gave me a look which told me how much he thought of me.

“Had I won the game, my second match would have been on the day of Gary’s funeral and that hasn’t been lost on me.

“Let me say again, that’s no excuse for what I did. It was the wrong thing to do and I don’t want it to take anything away from Charlie. He played well.

“This is not how I would like people to view me.”

Sitting 166th in the rankings, Manby qualified for his Alexandra Palace debut via the Development Tour and will next play the winner of the match between fellow qualifier Adam Sevada and Matt Campbell.

Charlie Manby celebrated a memorable win (John Walton/PA)

Former two-time world champion Peter Wright closed out the afternoon session with a 3-0 win over Noa-Lynn van Leuven.

In Monday’s opener, veteran Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan hit a 170 checkout during his 3-1 win against debutant Tavis Dudeney and takes on Ryan Searle next.

Mensur Suljovic beat Canadian David Cameron 3-1 to set up a second-round match with Joe Cullen.