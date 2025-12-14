Unai Emery hails ‘ambitious’ Aston Villa’s response in comeback win at West Ham

Unai Emery hailed the response of his “ambitious” Aston Villa side after they came from behind twice to beat West Ham 3-2 and keep themselves in the Premier League title race.

Morgan Rogers scored twice – including a stunning 25-yard winner – to ensure Villa remain three points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

“Our start was poor, two times we were behind but how they responded and how we achieved those three points is how we are as a team,” said Emery.

“Being ambitious, responsible, being organised in our structure. I’m so happy how we responded.”

Villa trailed to Mateus Fernandes’ goal after just 29 seconds and later a poacher’s strike from Jarrod Bowen.

But a Konstantinos Mavropanos own-goal cancelled out the opener and Rogers hauled Villa level at 2-2, before the England midfielder capped a sparkling performance with a superb dipping strike.

“For me, the most important thing is how he is working, tactically, offensively and defensively and now he is scoring goals,” added Emery.

“He is always doing his work with huge commitment. He is growing up so quick and performing better because physically, he is strong and his mentality is huge.”

Villa have now won 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches, having been winless in their first five, but Rogers is not thinking about the title yet.

“We’re not looking at that at all,” the 23-year-old told the BBC. “People were talking about relegation before so we are not talking about that.

“It is about being as consistent as possible. At the moment we are in a great run so let’s see where that takes us.”

West Ham led at Bournemouth and Brighton recently, as well as against Villa, but have taken just two points from those three matches and remain in the relegation zone.

“We started very well, the perfect start to take the lead and this is something we are not able to do, control the game when we are in front,” said Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

“I wish I could give a proper answer with a proper solution. But it’s happening to us recently. We are in front, we are leading and we are allowing teams to go back in the game.

“Victories are getting away from us. It requires a lot of work on that part. There are a lot of factors, there’s information also. But we should do better.”

Before kick-off the hosts paid an emotional tribute to their former captain, manager and record-appearance holder Billy Bonds, who died two weeks ago.

Ex-Hammers team-mates including Sir Trevor Brooking and Alvin Martin were on the pitch while, in front of the stand named after Bonds hung an image of him lifting the FA Cup.

“This is why we are so disappointed, because it was such an important day for all of us at the club to honour the memory of Billy Bonds,” added Nuno.

“It was an emotional moment, it was a proper tribute to Billy Bonds’ memory. It’s sad that we didn’t finish with a win, so we can celebrate.”