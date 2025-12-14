Thomas Frank expects to be given time to turn Tottenham’s problems around

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank expects to be given time to turn his side’s problems around after insisting there is “no quick fix” following a 3-0 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest.

A costly mistake playing out from the back was punished by Callum Hudson-Odoi, who then scored with an overhit cross as goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was caught out of position.

The forlorn Italy international could not do anything to keep out Ibrahim Sangare’s wonder goal as Spurs put in a wretched performance and endured a desperate afternoon by the Trent.

The clouds had appeared to be lifting after a draw at Newcastle and wins over Brentford and Slavia Prague but this was as bad as it has been under Frank, who insisted things would not turn around overnight.

Asked if he would be given time to implement his idea, the Dane said: “I can’t see why not. I think it’s pretty evident that if no one gets the time, no one can turn this around. This is not a quick fix.”

He added that, while he may appear cool, he is hiding a “hurricane” inside him.

“I do everything to control my emotions, which is a hurricane inside me, because, of course, it’s deeply frustrating that we are not doing better today after three good performances,” he said.

“I think it is extremely important to be calm and measured and of course, have very, very direct and clear messages at the right time, so they’re not in doubt of what I think.

“I’m very honest about where we are as well. I was also very honest, today was a very bad performance, no two ways about that.

“But I also know that to change this will take some time. No one will want to hear about that. It’s just reality.

“I think the ones who have followed the club and the team, I think it’s fair to say there’s been a few not too consistent performances and that’s the thing. We are working very hard.”

Frank did absolve hapless goalkeeper Vicario of any blame for the opening goal, even though his pass to Archie Gray put the Spurs midfielder under pressure.

“I think you see that every week in the Premier League and from every team all over the world,” Frank added. “So, there’s no problem with that.

“It is a classic thing you see week in, week out. A ball playing to one of the two sitters, bounce it up first touch, not take a touch.

“You learn from that, I’m pretty sure he will use one touch next time.”

While Spurs put in a shocking performance, this was probably the best for Forest under new boss Sean Dyche, whose side moved five points clear of the drop zone.

“Overall, it was probably our best (performance) because of the balance of play,” he said.

“When we had to defend, we did. When we could play, we did. When we had to clear our lines and do the basics, we did.”

Dyche is usually pragmatic when his side scores, but even he allowed himself to celebrate Sangare’s stunner, not that he admitted it.

“I’ll have to look at that back,” he joked. “I’ll have to get the VAR to have a check on that. I’m disappointed in myself if I have got involved in that nonsense.”