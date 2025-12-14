Nottingham Forest cash in on Guglielmo Vicario blunders to beat Tottenham

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had an afternoon to forget as his side suffered a dismal 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Vicario was twice culpable as Callum Hudson-Odoi’s double put Forest on the way to a big three points at the City Ground, first playing his team-mate Archie Gray into trouble at the back and then getting caught out by an overhit cross.

The forlorn Italian could not do anything to keep out Ibrahim Sangare’s wonder goal as Spurs endured a desperate afternoon by the Trent.

The clouds had appeared to be lifting after a draw at Newcastle and wins over Brentford and Slavia Prague but this was as bad as it has been under new boss Thomas Frank, who now comes under fresh scrutiny.

They were ragged, outfought, outthought and managed just one shot on target as the 3-0 scoreline flattered them.

In contrast, this was one of Forest’s best displays under boss Sean Dyche and they moved six points clear of the bottom three.

The hosts set the tone from the start and were denied by the woodwork in the fifth minute.

Sangare, playing his last game before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations, arrived perfectly to meet Nicolo Savona’s cross but his header hit the base of the post.

Igor Jesus’ follow-up shot was blocked and then Neco Williams’ shot was ex parried by Vicario as the goalkeeper produced a rare highlight.

Nikola Milenkovic then flashed a header from Williams’ cross just wide as Forest continued to push.

The lead eventually arrived in the 28th minute as Christmas came early with Spurs making a fatal mistake playing out from the back.

Vicario put Gray under pressure and Sangare stole possession on the edge of the area and then recovered from a heavy touch to tee up Hudson-Odoi to slide home from close range.

Spurs briefly pushed for an instant response as Gray’s fizzed shot was saved well by John Victor in what was their only effort on target, but Forest remained dangerous.

Morgan Gibbs-White was inches away from converting a wicked Jesus cross and then the England international’s attempted backheel was diverted wide by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Forest did get their second five minutes after the restart and questions will again be asked of Vicario.

Hudson-Odoi’s trickery on the left created space for himself and then his overhit cross sailed over the Italian goalkeeper and into the far corner.

Forest smelled blood and pushed for a third with the impressive Jesus drilling just wide from a quick break and then Omari Hutchinson also missing the target from distance.

Spurs were a complete mess and Forest deservedly made it 3-0 in the 79th minute in some style.

Sangare scored the goal of the game as he gave Vicario no chance from a first-time effort with the outside of his boot, which went in off the post.