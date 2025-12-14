Nick Woltemade own goal earns Sunderland hard-fought derby win over Newcastle

Nick Woltemade’s own goal earned Sunderland the Wear-Tyne derby spoils with a 1-0 win over Newcastle.

After a physical first half provided few real chances for either side, the hosts went ahead one minute after the break when Woltemade inexplicably sent a header flying into his own net off the underside of the crossbar from Nordi Mukiele’s cross.

Although the previous match between the sides, an FA Cup tie in January 2024, ended in a 3-0 Newcastle win, Sunday’s victory extended the Black Cats’ unbeaten Wear-Tyne derby run in the league to 10 games.

It lifted them up to seventh in the table, with Newcastle back in to 12th.

There was a minute’s applause before kick-off for Sunderland cult hero Gary Rowell, who died on Saturday following a battle with leukaemia.

The Black Cats made three changes from the defeat to Manchester City, with Reinildo Mandava, Chemsdine Talbi and Brian Brobbey coming in, while Anthony Elanga and Lewis Miley were the two Newcastle changes from the midweek Champions League draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

Sunderland controlled the opening stages, with Newcastle forced to clear crosses into the box from Mukiele, Enzo Le Fee and Reinildo, while Robin Roefs made a comfortable claim from Woltemade’s through-ball at the opposite end.

A teasing cross from Bertrand Traore was poked just wide by Malick Thiaw for Sunderland and Elanga had a hooked attempt easily held by Roefs.

The game evolved into a physical contest and Newcastle tested the home defence when Mukiele nodded away Bruno Guimaraes’ deep free-kick and Anthony Gordon’s cross was cleared.

Sunderland celebrate following Nick Woltemade’s own goal (Owen Humphreys/PA).

Eddie Howe was forced to make an early change in the 42nd minute with Dan Burn unable to continue following a heavy challenge from Mukiele only moments earlier and Fabian Schar was brought on.

With neither side having a clear-cut chance during the first half, Dan Ballard had the first real opportunity on the stroke of half-time, heading over the crossbar from Granit Xhaka’s cross.

But Sunderland took the lead a minute into the second period when Mukiele’s curling cross was met by Woltemade, but instead of producing a clearing header he only succeeded in diverting the ball powerfully into his own net.

In the following minutes, Newcastle were forced to clear a barrage of crosses from the left flank as the Black Cats looked to quickly capitalise on their momentum.

Howe made a triple substitution, with Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock introduced, and Guimaraes looked to level, weaving around the box before unleashing a shot held by Roefs.

The Sunderland goalkeeper made another stop from the Newcastle skipper’s curling effort.

Tensions threatened to boil over at the end (Owen Humphreys/PA).

Trai Hume and Wilson Isidor came on for the hosts and Isidor soon had his first opportunity, latching on to Omar Alderete’s ball and forcing a great save from Aaron Ramsdale at the near post.

Ballard cleared a looping pass intended for Barnes and substitute Yoane Wissa was nearly played through when Murphy’s cross took a deflection, but Roefs was equal to it.

A chaotic four minutes of stoppage time saw referee Peter Bankes dish out several yellow cards as tensions spilled over between the two teams, but Sunderland saw out the game to secure the north east bragging rights.