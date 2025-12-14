Morgan Rogers bags brace as Aston Villa earn comeback win at West Ham

Morgan Rogers scored a brace to keep Aston Villa firmly in the Premier League title chase with a 3-2 comeback win at West Ham.

Villa fell behind twice, to Mateus Fernandes’ goal after just 29 seconds and a poacher’s strike from Jarrod Bowen.

But a Konstantinos Mavropanos own-goal cancelled out the opener and Rogers hauled Villa level at 2-2, before the England midfielder capped a sparkling performance with a stunning 25-yarder.

A 10th victory from 11 matches – Villa’s best run in more than a century – keeps them three points behind leaders Arsenal, while West Ham remain stuck in the relegation zone.

Before kick-off the hosts paid an emotional tribute to their former captain, manager and record-appearance holder Billy Bonds, who died two weeks ago.

Ex-Hammers team-mates including Sir Trevor Brooking and Alvin Martin were on the pitch while, in front of the stand named after Bonds hung an image of him lifting the FA Cup.

This was a fitting fixture, evoking memories of a First Division match at Upton Park in April 1983 when Bonds was fouled by Peter Withe and leapt up to confront the uncompromising Villa striker.

But instead of lashing out, Bonds – having seen referee Clive Thomas approaching – diffused the situation by grabbing Withe’s hands and proceeding to dance with him.

Both avoided a booking and Bonds had the last laugh when his goal wrapped up a 2-0 West Ham win.

Sadly for the hosts, this time it was Villa who waltzed away with the points, despite the Hammers getting off to a dream start.

Ezri Konsa dawdled on the ball near the byline and was robbed by Fernandes, who swept an angled shot past stand-in Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot and into the roof of the net.

It was the quickest goal of the Premier League season so far, surpassing Hugo Ekitike’s opener for Liverpool, 24 hours earlier.

However, Villa hauled themselves level after nine minutes when Mavropanos, challenging Ollie Watkins for John McGinn’s cross, inadvertently headed into his own net.

West Ham retook the lead in the 24th minute when Bowen – being played onside by Konsa – stuck out a foot to divert a Freddie Potts shot home.

Five minutes after half-time Villa equalised again after a mistake by Lucas Paqueta, who was actually having one of his more influential games.

However, when the Brazil international needlessly gave the ball away inside his own half, Youri Tielemans charged forward and crossed for Rogers, who had time to take a touch, turn and slam the ball into the net before a West Ham player got near him.

Bowen had the ball in the net again but it was ruled out for a tight offside before, with 11 minutes left, Rogers unleashed a swerving, dipping effort into the top corner to stun West Ham.