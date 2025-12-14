Michael Vaughan takes shelter in Bondi restaurant during terrorist attack

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan admits being locked in a restaurant in Bondi during a terrorist attack was “scary”.

At least 12 people have been killed and 29 injured in the attack targeting a Jewish celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australian police have said.

Vaughan is in Australia working as media pundit for the Ashes series, and the 51-year-old revealed in a post on X it had been a “scary” experience as he took shelter along with others in the area at the time of the attack.

“Being locked in a restaurant in Bondi was scary.. Now home safe,” Vaughan said.

“But thanks so much to the emergency services and the guy who confronted the terrorist .. thoughts with all who have been affected .. xxx.”

England are 2-0 down in the Ashes series, with the third Test in Adelaide starting on Wednesday.