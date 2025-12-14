Erling Haaland scores twice as Manchester City close within two of Arsenal

Manchester City moved back to within two points of the Premier League summit with an impressive 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Goals in each half from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden then a late Haaland penalty ensured City got their fourth league victory in a row to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal, and it was a guileful, gutsy display that was needed to see off a Palace team who had sights on the top four.

Oliver Glasner could reflect on poor finishing from his side who had multiple opportunities to hurt the visitors whilst the game was goalless. In the end it was the difference, with two unerring executions from two players in wonderful form ultimately settling the bout in favour of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Palace’s best opening came early. Yeremy Pino kept himself onside by a gnat’s wing, took the ball down sweetly on his chest then taking the chance early lofted a half-volley that beat Gianluigi Donnarumma but struck the top of the crossbar.

Pino was Palace’s liveliest operator, hassling Nico Gonzalez off the ball then charging through the City defence who made hard work of wrestling him to a halt. Daichi Kamada too was enjoying success breaking through the midfield, releasing Ismailia Sarr down the right whose lovely cross just evaded Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Dean Henderson beat away a Foden free-kick at his near post as City finally threatened after plenty of meandering possession. It would be a warning of what was to come and in the 41st minute they led.

Erling Haaland heads Manchester City ahead (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Matheus Nunes took up the ball on the right and sent over a big, reaching cross. Chris Richards leapt but it sailed over him, and there hanging in the air behind him was Haaland, rising high and powering a header down into the ground and past Henderson.

There was time before the break for a penalty shout from Palace when Mateta toppled over Donnarumma as the pair went for the ball. Replays suggested City’s goalkeeper got a foot to the ball before Mateta went down.

Gonzalez was struggling with Palace’s physical midfield. He lost the ball again just after half-time to Adam Wharton who cracked a low drive against the base of the post.

Henderson saved with his boot from Tijjani Reijnders’ shot after he was slipped in down the right by Rayan Cherki.

Phil Foden doubles the lead (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

City’s France international would make a defining contribution in the 69th minute. It was his powerful run, bursting beyond three Palace players and slipping the ball off, that opened up space. He moved it to his right to Foden, who took a touch with his left and drilled expertly into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Henderson.

Palace poured players forward and put City under considerable pressure in search of a way back. That left them exposed on the break, and moments after coming on Savinho wasted no time in making an impact, streaking away on the break and being pulled down by Henderson.

From the spot, Haaland found the corner to make it three, a margin that in truth neither team deserved.