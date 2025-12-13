Enzo Maresca: I’ve had my ‘worst 48 hours’ at Chelsea due to lack of support

Enzo Maresca said he had suffered his “worst 48 hours” since joining Chelsea after his team beat Everton 2-0 to go fourth in the Premier League.

Victory at Stamford Bridge ended a four-game winless run but afterwards the Italian hit out at unnamed parties for failing to support him and his players, though he stressed that he was not referring to fans.

Cole Palmer scored on his first home start since August and the mood around the ground seemed positive, but Maresca was clearly unhappy despite a first win since November 22 easing the pressure on him.

“The last 48 hours has been the worst since I joined the club because many people didn’t support me and the team,” he said. “In general.”

Asked whether he was talking about the club’s supporters, he added: “I love the fans and we are very happy with the fans.”

Maresca was responding to a question about the performance of Malo Gusto – who had scored Chelsea’s second goal – before making his startling claim.

On Friday he had said that only victories would stop fans from complaining on social media and reflected on his 30 years in football, saying: “I know that if you don’t win everyone complains.”

Whether his comments after Everton were directed at online reaction or elsewhere was unclear, but he was quick to back his players as they brought to an end a run that included defeats away at Leeds and Atalanta and a poor goalless draw at Bournemouth.

“The effort from the players – Reece (James) and Malo are both full-back and today they were both midfielders,” he said.

“The effort and open mind and the way they want to learn has been fantastic. This is why I praise the players. With so many problems they are doing very well after a complicated week.”

Palmer’s goal, his first at home from open play since January, had been the story of the match. This has been the most difficult year of Palmer’s career, suffering two significant injuries and making a fraction of the impact he enjoyed during his first 18 months at Chelsea.

Wesley Fofana played a short ball in midfield to Gusto, whose pass through the lines was wonderfully calibrated. Palmer’s run caught Everton cold, and he breezed through the centre of their defence and smacked the ball by Jordan Pickford at his near post.

“With Cole we are a better team,” said Maresca. “I really praise the players because we played 16 Premier League games, five without Moises Caicedo, 11 without Cole Palmer, almost all of them without Liam Delap. No matter who is playing is doing fantastic.

“We played almost all season without our best player. This is the reason why I’m so happy for the players. I would like people from the outside to appreciate that.”

Everton boss David Moyes, who has never won at Stamford Bridge, reflected on a loss that derailed his team’s recent good form.

“Maybe we played one of our best games away from home, we’ve had some very good results away from home,” he said.

“But we couldn’t finish it off. We just dropped a couple of runners at times when they showed quality. We pushed them close and that’s what we have to try and do.”