Burnley’s miserable run continues at hands of Harry Wilson-inspired Fulham

Harry Wilson scored one and set up two more as Fulham piled more pressure on their former manager Scott Parker by inflicting a seventh straight defeat on beleaguered Burnley.

Although Lesley Ugochukwu cancelled out Emile Smith Rowe’s early goal, Calvin Bassey had the Cottagers back in front before half-time and Wilson’s eighth goal of the season put Fulham clear.

Burnley substitute Oliver Sonne scored a late consolation but the Clarets were beaten 3-2.

It was Fulham’s first win at Turf Moor in 30 attempts dating back to April 1951 and extended Burnley’s longest losing run in the league since they lost eight straight during the 1994-95 season, when they suffered relegation to the third tier.

There is again a sinking feeling these days at Turf Moor, where Burnley have not won since beating Leeds 2-0 on October 18.

Fulham fans, who remember twice being relegated under Parker in his first managerial job, sang ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ to the former England midfielder as they celebrated only a second away win of the season and one that moves them seven points clear of the bottom three.

Fulham’s opening goal is not one that Burnley left-back Quilindschy Hartman will want to see again.

Wilson’s bouncing low corner should have been a routine clearance but Hartman inexplicably failed to make contact at the near post and a grateful Smith Rowe prodded in one of the easier goals he might ever score.

Ugochukwu, already denied once by Bernd Leno, dragged the hosts level in the 21st minute as he was played in by Josh Cullen before poking home a shot that went in off the post – Burnley’s first goal in open play since the 3-2 loss to West Ham on November 8.

But Fulham soon regained the lead courtesy of more poor play at the back from a Burnley side whose record-breaking defence in the Championship last season is an increasingly distant memory.

The hosts failed to fully clear a corner and Antonee Robinson, making his first league start of the season after a knee injury, could easily find Wilson in space on the touchline. Unchallenged, he dinked in a cross for Bassey to nod home his first of the season from point-blank range.

Burnley had to rally again but Leno denied Armando Broja and then, as half-time loomed, pushed Ugochukwu’s corner around the post.

Smith Rowe almost gifted Burnley an equaliser early in the second half with a short backpass, but Jacob Bruun Larsen could not capitalise as Leno smothered the shot.

Fulham were suddenly in a mess. After Joachim Andersen scuffed a clearance, Bassey flattened Broja as he stepped in to prevent a shot, with the incident cleared by a VAR check.

But having survived that Fulham snatched a third still two minutes short of the hour mark, a swift counter-attack ending when Samuel Chukwueze found Wilson in space just inside the box and he picked his spot with a low shot, making it three goals and three assists in his last four games.

With five minutes left, Bassey could not prevent Hartman’s cross from finding substitute Sonne who could side-foot home his first Clarets goal, but it was too late for Burnley as boos greeted the final whistle.