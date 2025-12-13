Arsenal need last-gasp winner against plucky Wolves to move five points clear

Arsenal secured a dramatic stoppage-time 2-1 victory against Wolves to extend their lead over Manchester City to five points at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s players were off the pace for much of Saturday night’s encounter under the lights at the Emirates Stadium, but they lucked-in after 70 minutes when Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone diverted Bukayo Saka’s corner into his own net.

However, Wolves struck back in the 90th minute through substitute Tolu Arokodare to leave the home side stunned.

Arsenal snatched an important three points against a resilient Wolves outfit (Nick Potts/PA)

But a fortuitous Arsenal regained the lead in the fourth minute of added time when Yerson Mosquera, under pressure from substitute Gabriel Jesus, headed Saka’s cross past a stunned Johnstone.

Pep Guaridola’s City have the opportunity to trim the Gunners’ advantage back to two points when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Wolves remain on two points following their ninth successive league defeat.

Arteta was able to welcome back William Saliba after a four-match absence with an ankle injury, but Arsenal’s defensive woes show few signs of improving after Ben White suffered a hamstring problem.

With Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori all sidelined, White, who lasted just 30 minutes at the Emirates, now looks set for a sustained period out, too.

The league leaders were bidding to bounce back on the domestic front following a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, but they were frustrated for all of the opening period.

Indeed, it was Wolves who had the best chance to score in a drab 45 minutes when Hwang Hee-chan was afforded the freedom of the Emirates as home defence scrambled back following Declan Rice’s long throw.

Hwang picked up the ball inside his own half, but he ran out of steam by the time he pulled the trigger inside the penalty area, and David Raya made a comfortable save.

Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone gifted Arsenal the lead with an own goal (Nick Potts/PA)

There were half-chances for the hosts at the other end, but Johnstone ended the first period without making a noteworthy save and there were some groans of discontent as the half-time whistle blew.

Perhaps, surprisingly, Arteta chose not to make any attacking reinforcements at the interval, but with his side failing to make any headway as the hour mark approached, he turned to Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino with Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Zubimendi all making way.

Hwang was then a tad fortunate to avoid a red card with a studs-up sliding tackle on Myles Lewis-Skelly which sparked a furious reaction from Arteta. Referee Robert Jones showed Hwang a yellow card and VAR, despite looking at the flashpoint, took no further action.

Wolves thought they had snatched a point with Tolu Arokodare’s late header (Nick Potts/PA)

In the 66th minute, Rice’s long-range free-kick was tipped over by Johnstone, and moments later, the Wolves goalkeeper produced an impressive one-handed diving save to stop the midfielder’s curling effort from nestling into the net.

However, Johnstone turned from hero to zero from the following corner.

Johnstone finger-tipped Saka’s set-piece on to the far post, only to see the ball rebound off him and over the line.

Yerson Mosquera, left, looks dejected after his own goal puts Arsenal back in front (Nick Potts/PA)

Odegaard hit the side-netting before Viktor Gyokeres dragged a shot wide. It was as close as the Sweden international would get before he was replaced by Jesus with 10 minutes left. Gyokeres’ goal drought now extends to five matches.

The hosts looked on course to secure a slender 1-0 win before substitute Arokodare headed Mateus Mane’s driven cross in.

But in the fourth of six added-on minutes, a second own goal of the night rescued three points for Arsenal on what could prove a pivotal night in their hunt for the title.