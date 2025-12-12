Mohamed Salah included in Liverpool squad to face Brighton after Arne Slot talks

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been included in the squad to face Brighton after talks with head coach Arne Slot.

The Dutchman had insisted he would have the final say on whether to bring back the Egypt international, who was was omitted from the Champions League trip to Milan in midweek, following his explosive comments last weekend.

After the Premier League draw at Leeds, the player said his relationship with the Reds boss had broken down, he had been “thrown under the bus” in response to recent results and suggested Saturday’s game could be his last for the club.

Slot said at his press conference he had “no reasons (for) not wanting him to stay” but intimated there would have to be some form of conciliation from Salah for him to be reintegrated in what would be his last match before heading for the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

But he insisted the final decision would be his – having spoken with sporting director Richard Hughes and other members of the club hierarchy – when leaving out the player in midweek.

The Press Association understands Slot’s decision has been taken in what he feels is the best interests of the team.

It will also provide some breathing space in the row as Salah will head for AFCON on Monday, during which a solution to the current situation will continue to be addressed.

“We have spoken a lot in the last week after the Sunderland game; there were a lot of conversations between his representatives and ours, our representatives and him, between him and me,” said Slot at his 9am press conference.

“I think we decided as a club – and I was part of that decision – not to take him to Inter Milan and I am always in contact with them, but when it comes to the decision-making of the line-up or the squad, they always leave it open to me.

“That is not to say I don’t talk to them, mainly Richard not Michael (Edwards, chief executive of football for owners Fenway Sports Group), but I talk to him about so many things. The decision to play a player or have him in the squad – as I have experienced until now and I think this will never change – is entirely up to me.”

In Salah’s absence a depleted team beat Inter Milan 1-0 in a solid away performance which made it two wins and two draws in the last four matches, all with the Egyptian not in the starting line-up.

Tuesday night saw the Dutchman employ a diamond midfield formation which allowed him to start £200million worth of striking talent in Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike for only the second time.

While it could hardly be considered a roaring success, Slot is hopeful to give them more chances.

“The more they play together, they more they will adapt to each other and the better they will co-operate,” he added.

Alexander Isak (centre) has struggled since joining Liverpool (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

“I saw promising things from the both of them. It’s only the second time they’ve played together. We will see more of them playing together in the future.

“Alex got a knock in the first half, so let’s see how he recovers from that today and if he is able to start tomorrow.”

Fellow forward Federico Chiesa has recovered from illness and will rejoin the squad.