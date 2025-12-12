FA to raise concerns over World Cup ticket prices with FIFA

Fans’ concerns over “scandalous” World Cup ticket prices will be raised to FIFA by the Football Association, but there is little optimism from within English football’s governing body of forcing a U-turn.

World Cup ticket pricing for members of national team travel clubs and loyalty schemes was revealed on Thursday and contained some eye-watering figures, with the cheapest ticket for the July 19 final costing more than £3,000.

The Football Supporters’ Association has called on the FA to challenge World Cup organiser FIFA on the pricing, which the FSA described as “scandalous” and a “laughable insult” to the average fan.

The Press Association understands fans’ discontent will be raised to FIFA through the right channels by the FA, but sources close to the governing body are not hopeful of anything changing as a result.

The FA is deeply sympathetic to England fans, who are also facing high costs for travel and accommodation, but had no say in setting the prices and is understood to have only found out details of the pricing plan on Thursday.

FA bosses Mark Bullingham and Debbie Hewitt have already given verbal commitments that there will be affordable tickets available at Euro 2028 – to be co-hosted by England, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales – and that dynamic pricing will not be in operation, as it was in earlier rounds of World Cup ticket sales.

But the FA has no input in setting World Cup 2026 ticket prices and there is an air of realism that although concerns can be raised, FIFA will not change course.

Should England reach the final in July, fans looking to buy through the FA’s allocation would need to spend more than £5,000 on tickets alone to attend all the matches, even for the cheapest category tickets.

“We back Football Supporters Europe in calling for a halt in ticket sales and we are calling on the Football Association to work with fellow FAs to directly challenge these disgraceful prices,” an FSA statement published on Friday morning read.

The FSA said the prices proposed to members of the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) were “scandalous” and “a step too far for many supporters who passionately and loyally follow their national sides at home and abroad”.

“Everything we feared about the direction in which FIFA wants to take the game was confirmed – Gianni Infantino only sees supporter loyalty as something to be exploited for profit,” the statement added.

“This is a tournament that is supposed to be celebrated by the world, where fans of all nations come together for the love of football. FIFA have decided to make it all about the money and the elite who can afford it.

Gianni Infantino came in for criticism from the Football Supporters’ Association (Sam Corum/PA)

“For FIFA, loyalty is not the hard-working fan travelling thousands of miles in support of their team at qualifiers around the continent. A game that should be for all is now only for those who can afford it.”

FSE estimates fans will pay five times as much to follow their team from their first game to the final at the 2026 World Cup compared to the last tournament in Qatar in 2022.

Tickets for the final in the participant member association (PMA) allocations start at 4,185 US dollars (£3,130). Following England from first game to last buying the cheapest tickets would cost 7,020 US dollars (£5,250), all before travel costs and accommodation are factored in.

The FSA said ESTC members were also being asked to pay for tickets through to the final rather than just the group games England will definitely play.

“If England are knocked out before the final they’ll then return (the money), minus an admin fee of course. They are beyond shameless,” the statement added.

Scotland fans face paying prices almost as high as England, having qualified for their first finals since 1998.

Scotland fans want their FA to “hold FIFA to account” over World Cup ticket prices (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Football Supporters Association (SFSA) called on national associations to “hold FIFA to account” over the ticket prices.

John MacLean, the CEO of the SFSA pointed out that Scottish Football Association president Mike Mulraney – recently appointed the chair of FIFA’s finance committee – was ideally placed “to express the widespread disappointment of Scottish fans and indeed fans all around the world at ticket prices that are, in some cases, five times the cost in Qatar”.

The FA and FIFA have been contacted for comment.