Arne Slot set for talks with Mohamed Salah before deciding forward’s fate

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will have the final say on whether to bring Mohamed Salah back into his squad but that will depend on the outcome of his next conversation with the forward.

The Egypt international was omitted from the Champions League trip to Milan in midweek following his explosive comments last weekend in which he said his relationship with the Dutchman had broken down, had been “thrown under the bus” in response to recent results and suggested Saturday’s visit of Brighton could be his last match at Anfield.

That decision was taken after talks between Slot, sporting director Richard Hughes and other members of the club hierarchy and while Slot and Hughes will speak again the final call will be made by the Dutchman.

Mohamed Salah trained in Liverpool while the club were in Milan in midweek (Peter Byrne/PA)

Slot said he had “no reasons not wanting him to stay” but intimated there would have to be some form of conciliation from Salah for him to be reintegrated in what would be his last game before heading for the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

“I will have a conversation with Mo this morning and the outcome of that conversation determines how it will look tomorrow,” said Slot, who was reluctant to expand on the issue.

“We have spoken a lot in the last week after the Sunderland game. There were a lot of conversations between his representatives and ours, our representatives and him, between him and me, and today I will speak to him again.

“I think we decided as a club – and I was part of that decision – not to take him to Inter Milan and I am always in contact with them but when it comes to the decision-making of the line-up or the squad they always leave it open to me.

“That is not to say I don’t talk to them, mainly Richard not Michael (Edwards, chief executive of football for owners Fenway Sports Group) but I talk to him about so many things: the decision to play a player or have him in the squad – as I have experienced until now and I think this will never change – is entirely up to me.”

In Salah’s absence a depleted team beat Inter Milan 1-0 in a solid away performance which made it two wins and two draws in the last four matches – all with the Egyptian not in the starting line-up.

Tuesday night saw the Dutchman employ a diamond midfield formation which allowed him to start £200million worth of striking talent in Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike for only the second time.

While it could hardly be considered a roaring success Slot is hopeful to give them more chances.

Alexander Isak has struggled since joining Liverpool (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

“The more they play together they more they will adapt to each other and the better they will co-operate,” he added.

“I saw promising things from the both of them. It’s only the second time they’ve played together. We will see more of them playing together in the future.

“Alex got a knock in the first half, so let’s see how he recovers from that today and if he is able to start tomorrow.”

Fellow forward Federico Chiesa has recovered from illness and will rejoin the squad.