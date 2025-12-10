Man City’s impressive comeback piles pressure on Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso

Manchester City came from behind to heap the pressure on Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso with a stunning 2-1 win at the Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday.

Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland – his 51st goal from his 50th Champions League start – were on target as Pep Guardiola’s side got their European campaign back on track following last month’s shock loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Both goals came in the final 10 minutes of the first half – Haaland’s from the penalty spot – as City replied to Rodrygo’s 28th-minute opener in an exhilarating contest.

Nico O’Reilly (left) celebrates his equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA)

Real had a number of chances to level but, with forward talisman Kylian Mbappe looking on from the bench injured, they were unable to take any of them.

Coming after Saturday’s dismal loss to Celta Vigo, it was a second defeat in quick succession for Real and a potentially decisive blow for under-fire manager Alonso’s job.

His side fought to the end but the whistles at full-time made the scale of frustration clear.

It was the 11th meeting between the sides in just under six years but familiarity did not dilute the encounter.

City survived an early scare when the referee awarded Real a penalty for a foul on Vinicius Junior by Matheus Nunes but VAR ruled the offence outside the area.

VAR came to Manchester City’s aid on two occasions (Mike Egerton/PA)

Federico Valverde’s shot from the resulting free-kick was deflected wide.

Real attacked again moments later in a fast-paced start and City had another let-off as Vinicius failed to control Rodrygo’s dangerous low ball.

The hosts made their next opportunity count as they swept forward from deep after Alvaro Carreras beat Bernardo Silva to the ball. Jude Bellingham fed Rodrygo out wide and the Brazilian advanced before drilling a low shot across Gianluigi Donnarumma into the far corner.

The goal may have been reward for Real’s early sharpness but City had not been bystanders in the game having built some fluid attacks of their own without end product.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is under huge pressure (Mike Egerton/PA)

Their route back into the game came via a set-piece, however.

O’Reilly pounced to equalise from close range after Thibaut Courtois stopped but failed to gather a Josko Gvardiol header from a corner.

They were then gifted the chance to take the lead when Antonio Rudiger wrestled Haaland to the ground off the ball.

There was a lengthy review before the penalty was confirmed but Haaland made no mistake from the spot once given, calmly sending Courtois the wrong way.

City might have added a third before the break but Courtois made amends for his earlier error when he saved from Haaland and Rayan Cherki in quick succession.

Courtois made a more fortuitous save early in the second half when a Cherki shot was deflected into his midriff.

The contest remained open and Real had a chance from a breakaway but Bellingham lifted over the bar.

Rudiger headed over and Vinicius volleyed off-target as Real mounted greater pressure in the closing stages before substitute Endrick headed against the bar.