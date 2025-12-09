Thomas Frank welcomes home momentum and plays down Dominic Solanke fears

Thomas Frank was pleased to see Tottenham finally build momentum at home with a 3-0 win over Slavia Prague and played down speculation Dominic Solanke has suffered an injury setback.

Spurs made it back-to-back home wins with a routine triumph in the Champions League after David Zima’s 26th-minute own-goal was followed up with second-half penalties from Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons.

After Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Brentford ended a near four-month wait for Premier League success at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this latest positive result made it six points and five unanswered goals in front of their own fans in recent days.

“Yeah I was very happy that we built on the momentum from the Brentford game,” Frank reflected.

“Both home, but in general just in terms of performance I think there was more offensive, positive notes to take from the game as well.”

Tottenham are up to ninth in the league phase of the Champions League and firmly in the mix for a top-eight finish if they can win their final two fixtures against Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.

If Spurs can finish inside the top eight, it would earn direct qualification into the last 16 but Frank was eager to not be drawn on their prospects and instead focused on being in the top 24 to clinch a spot in the play-off round.

Frank added: “Of course, first and foremost, I’m very happy for the win today, because that means more or less we’re in a very strong position to definitely be in the play-offs, you could say, to progress.

“Those two games so far ahead. I’m just happy that we’ve got four days now before we face Nottingham (Forest), and that’s everything I focus on.”

Mathys Tel made his first Champions League appearance of the campaign after the club made the last-minute decision to introduce him into the league phase squad as an injury replacement for Solanke.

UEFA rules state a change can be made if a player is set to be or has been sidelined for 60 days and Solanke last featured for Tottenham on August 23.

An ankle injury has troubled Solanke all season and despite minor surgery at the start of October, the England forward is yet to resume team training.

Asked if Solanke has suffered a setback, Frank insisted: “No, it was just an opportunity to get Tel in, which is nice to have that opportunity. And we can change back if we want to do that.”

Spurs’ victory occurred in front of club great Son Heung-min, who got to finally say goodbye after his pre-season exit and addressed the home crowd before kick-off not long after a mural of the South Korean was unveiled on the High Road.

Frank said: “Yeah, it was good to see him. I mainly saw him straight after the game here.

“I’m happy that the reception, a well-deserved reception he got, a Tottenham legend, a true Tottenham legend coming back home.

“So I was very happy, it was good to see him. He seems happy and settled well in.”