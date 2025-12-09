Mark Wood suffers series-ending injury as England’s hopes of Ashes comeback hit

England’s hopes of launching an Ashes comeback in Adelaide have been hit by a series-ending injury to pace bowler Mark Wood.

Wood, one of the fastest bowlers the country has ever produced, has suffered fresh knee problems and will depart Australia, having got through just 11 wicketless overs in the first Test at Perth.

Surrey’s Matt Fisher, who made his only Test appearance in Barbados in 2022, has been drafted in from the England Lions as a replacement but offers a much more traditional brand of English seam fare than Wood’s bone-juddering speed.

The 35-year-old has been plagued by a variety of fitness problems throughout his career and underwent left knee surgery in March in a bid to get him fit and firing for the trip Down Under.

His return to action was shifted back a handful of times in the English summer and he was selected for the first Test despite feeling a twinge in his hamstring in the warm-up match against the Lions.

Following England’s two-day defeat he suffered a serious reaction and has been seen walking uncomfortably with heavy duty strapping on his leg.

England had hoped he might recover in time to feature again in the next three Tests but that idea has now been jettisoned.

Wood’s one-year central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board runs until September next year but there must now be serious questions over if his body can ever withstand the rigours of the Test game.

For now he is not giving up – either on his own chances of regaining full fitness or his team’s prospects of a daring fightback.

Matt Fisher has been drafted in from the England Lions as a replacement (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “Gutted to be out the remainder of the Ashes. After extensive surgery and seven long, hard months of work and rehab to get back into the Test arena, my knee just hasn’t held up.

“None of us expected this. I came here with high expectations about making a big impact. I’m desperately disappointed that despite yet more injections and intensive medical treatment it has become clear that the flare up in my knee is worse than feared.

“I’m really sorry that has left me unable to perform as expected but it is not for want of trying.

“I want to thank everyone at home and away in Australia. The Barmy Army have been class as always and I really appreciate it.

“Whatever happens I will continue to push the limits to get back again. It has been a tough road these past few months but I remain determined to give it another proper go.

“I still believe we can turn things around. Never give in. Come on England.”

Fisher has been added to the squad despite modest returns on the trip, including figures of nought for 105 in last week’s Lions game against Australia A in Brisbane.

He is likely to act as cover, with Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson the men in possession, while Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts provide the main competition.

No other Lions have been asked to stay on, meaning Jacob Bethell remains the only back-up option for a misfiring batting group.